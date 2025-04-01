Car crashes into New Jersey home causing it to catch fire

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a home in New Jersey, causing it to catch fire early Tuesday.

It happened on Craig Road near Symmes Drive in Manalapan just after 5 a.m.

The driver somehow lost control of the pickup truck and left the roadway, barely missed a utility pole, and crashed into the home.

A neighbor's husband and another Good Samaritan were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle. The driver was rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

"My husband's an FDNY paramedic, so he's retired, so he went and grabbed the guy out of the car with another gentleman who must have been behind who was a witness and called my neighbor's son. He lives in Brick, so I called him, and he came up within 20 minutes," she said.

A woman and her dog were inside the home at the time of the crash and was able to escape.

The Gordons Corner Fire Company and neighboring fire departments responded to put out the fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

