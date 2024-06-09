Man arrested in hit-and-run of NYPD officer in Central Park; 2 suspects still wanted

Police say the man was part of a group of motorcyclists who struck an NYPD officer in May.

Police say the man was part of a group of motorcyclists who struck an NYPD officer in May.

Police say the man was part of a group of motorcyclists who struck an NYPD officer in May.

Police say the man was part of a group of motorcyclists who struck an NYPD officer in May.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person has been arrested in the hit-and-run incident that injured an NYPD officer in Central Park last month.

18-year-old Brent Rosa of the Bronx was taken into custody and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crime.

Police say Rosa was a part of a group of three motorcyclists accused of hitting the police officer and knocking him to the ground last month.

The incident happened on May 24 near West Drive and West 90th Street as the officer was trying to escort the group out of the park.

Two suspects are still wanted in connection to the attack.

ALSO READ: Community rallies for tenants displaced in 2023 Queens building fire

New York City Councilwoman Julie Won led the rally outside the Sunnyside building where the fire took place.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.