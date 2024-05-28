NYPD officer struck, injured after trying to remove motorcyclists from Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating the hit-and-run of an NYPD officer who tried removing three motorcyclists out of Central Park.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspects wanted in connection to incident that happened around 4 p.m. on Friday near West Drive and West 90th Street.

According to police, the officer attempted to escort the group out of the park when one of the individuals struck him, knocking him to the ground. The suspects then fled the scene.

First responders transported the officer to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say one of the suspects was seen on a red motorcycle, and all three individuals are of medium complexion and medium build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

