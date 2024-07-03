Man charged with attempted rape, sex abuse of sunbathing woman in Central Park

Kemberly Richardson has the details on the person of interest in the Central Park sex assault of a sunbathing woman.

Kemberly Richardson has the details on the person of interest in the Central Park sex assault of a sunbathing woman.

Kemberly Richardson has the details on the person of interest in the Central Park sex assault of a sunbathing woman.

Kemberly Richardson has the details on the person of interest in the Central Park sex assault of a sunbathing woman.

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the attempted rape of a woman sunbathing last month in Central Park.

Jermaine Longmire, 43, has priors in New York and a "substantial arrest history" in several other states, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said

Police recovered the 21-year-old woman's bikini bottom and Kenny said Longmire's DNA appeared on it.

"She fought back, and she fought back hard," Kenny said. "Physically struggle with the perp while screaming for help, it is believed that her actions caused the attacker to climb off of her and run away."

Longmire has been charged with attempted rape and sex abuse by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

The suspect was already in custody at Rikers Island after he was charged with groping a 27-year-old woman on a southbound A train platform on the Upper West Side on June 15.

In that case, Longmire is accused of coming up behind the victim and putting his hand under her dress.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said more cameras are coming to Central Park, specifically in unlit areas that tend to be favored by criminals.

After the holiday weekend, the NYPD will start installation of those cameras which will stay up in Central Park permanently.

Longmire is due back in court in the Central Park case on July 10.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.