Special holiday-themed event aims to educate community about importance of vaccinations

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A special holiday-themed event is set to take place in Rockland County just a few days after Christmas, in an effort to promote public health and vaccinations.

The event, "Safe Holidays: United for Health," will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28 at City Drug Pharmacy in Spring Valley, New York.

It was put together by Centro de Amigos, in partnership with City Drug Pharmacy.

"This holiday season, let's give the gift of love to our community by caring for our families' health," said Director of Centro de Amigos Doris Karpeh-Diaz. "We are delighted to join forces with City Drug Pharmacy to bring this essential service to our community during such a critical time of the year."

The event will provide community members the opportunity to get COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations in a safe, and festive environment. It's all in an effort to safeguard the health of the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win McDonald's gift cards in a raffle and enjoy other free promotional gifts.

Educational materials will also be provided, highlighting the importance of vaccination during the holiday season.

If you're interested in attending, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, at City Drug Pharmacy, located at 96 Route 59, Spring Valley, New York.

You can find more information about Centro de Amigos online.

