Chair yoga gaining popularity, beneficial for all ages

Lauren Glassberg reports on a workout that is beneficial for all ages.

Lauren Glassberg reports on a workout that is beneficial for all ages.

Lauren Glassberg reports on a workout that is beneficial for all ages.

Lauren Glassberg reports on a workout that is beneficial for all ages.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you looking for a workout that won't leave you feeling bent out of shape?

Chair yoga is gaining popularity among fitness fans of all ages, not just seniors.

It might look like just an ordinary chair.

But for groups of yoga practitioners, it has become an essential tool for staying fit and flexible well into their golden years.

At the Marlene Meyerson JCC on Manhattan's Upper West Side, some dedicated women are showing you are never too old to bend, stretch, and breathe deeply.

Their unexpected fitness friend? Four legs and a seat back.

"It's a little bit more forgiving on the knees and on the hips. So as you age, it allows you to get into positions that you were doing standing, with the use of the chair, and then being able to really do the pose without hurting yourself," said Marian Rivman, a yoga practitioner.

Rivman is pushing 80.

She has been practicing yoga for nearly five decades.

For her and her fellow yogis, chair yoga has become a way to practice what they love while adapting to changing bodies.

Do not be fooled. These women are not just sitting around. They insist it is a serious workout.

"It is not as difficult as I thought it would be, but it's not easy. And you really do use your muscles. It's an excellent workout," said Harriet Luria, a yoga practitioner.

Instructor Whitney Chapman has been teaching these women for nearly two decades.

She says chair yoga is not just for older adults.

It offers benefits for people of all ages, from desk workers looking for a quick stretch break to those recovering from injuries.

"It's another prop that's going to help you do what you want to do. So it's not necessarily because you're older, but it can be helpful and it doesn't mean you're geriatric just because you're sitting in a chair," Chapman said.

The benefits extend beyond physical fitness.

Chair yoga has been shown to improve balance, flexibility, and strength while reducing stress and promoting emotional well-being, proof that sometimes the best seat in the house is the one that gets you moving.

According to the CDC, yoga practice has been steadily rising in the U.S. over the past two decades.

Nearly 17% of adults participate.

Women are more than twice as likely as men to practice yoga, something Chapman says could change.

"I would love to see more men in class. I do have a few. I don't know if they're intimidated, but it's a great way to meet women, if everybody's single," Chapman said.

As for these dedicated yogis, they're sitting pretty with one simple piece of advice for anyone still on the fence...

"Start. And if you want to start where you can really feel like you're confident and in control. Start in a chair," Rivman said.

"Get into a chair and do some yoga," they said.

The CDC recommends that adults over 65 focus on activities that improve balance and strength. Chair yoga certainly fits the bill.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.