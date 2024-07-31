4-year-old boy recovering from surgery after falling out window in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy is recovering from surgery on Wednesday morning after falling from a fifth-floor window in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a six-story building on 131 E. 21st Street in Flatbush.
The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it and fell out of the window, police said.
He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.