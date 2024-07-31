WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4-year-old boy recovering from surgery after falling out window in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 4:34PM
4-year-old boy now in surgery after falling from window in Brooklyn
The child is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy is recovering from surgery on Wednesday morning after falling from a fifth-floor window in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a six-story building on 131 E. 21st Street in Flatbush.

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it and fell out of the window, police said.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

ALSO READ | How fake slip-and-fall claims can lead to rising rent, homeowner costs

Kristin Thorne has the latest on fighting fake slip and fall claims in this 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW