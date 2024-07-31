4-year-old boy recovering from surgery after falling out window in Brooklyn

The child is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy is recovering from surgery on Wednesday morning after falling from a fifth-floor window in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a six-story building on 131 E. 21st Street in Flatbush.

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it and fell out of the window, police said.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

