Chinese hackers gain access to more than 1 million American cellphone records

ABC News has learned that more than 1 million cellphone customers' information may have been compromised by Chinese hackers.

Investigators say the group 'Salt Typhoon' recently gained access to a massive trove of "call detail records," according the FBI and Homeland Security.

Those records contain information about who people have talked to, how often and when as well as location data.

Authorities say the leak poses a national security risk potentially allowing Beijing to identify American spies, get intimate details about politicians or trace movements of U.S. troops and law enforcement.

According to officials, the spy campaign appeared to be focused in the Washington DC area.

"These stolen records do not include voice or text content in terms of mitigation for those stolen records. We would recommend consumers take the standard precautionary steps to protect their credit information, to include in monitoring their credit information for unauthorized changes," an FBI official said.

Last month, law enforcement officials revealed to ABC News that hacking by Chinese entities is far more pervasive than previously reported.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were among some of the high profile officials targeted in the Chinese hacking campaign.

Officials say the hacks are part of larger "global goals" China is looking to carry out.

