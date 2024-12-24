Last-minute shoppers flock to malls and stores in Queens to grab gifts for Christmas

QUEENS (WABC) -- Some call Christmas Eve the Super Bowl for holiday shoppers who are procrastinators.

There's nothing like waiting until the last minute to add on that extra amount of stress for the holidays, especially while dealing with the large crowds.

That was the case at Queens Center Mall on Tuesday for shoppers getting those last-minute gifts ahead of Christmas on Wednesday.

The mall opened at 8 a.m. for shoppers and is expected to pick up as the day goes on and the hours dwindle.

There are plenty of stores with last-minute deals and bargains for shoppers who want that special gift for someone.

"I got a couple gifts for my family," said Queens native Jeremiah Funk. "I got a (Juan) Soto jersey for my dad. Big Mets fan. Soto to the Mets. I got my brother a Central hoodie. I'm looking for a couple gifts for my mom. For the rest of my family, you know?""

The Queens Center Mall closes at 6 p.m.

ALSO READ | Mystery letters to Santa spur nonprofit and Hollywood interest

Joelle Garguilo has more on the "Miracle on 22nd Street."

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.