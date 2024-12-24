Connecticut viral Christmas tree illusion is 'through the roof'

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A homeowner in Connecticut took his Christmas tree to the next level this holiday season, refusing to let the ceiling limit him... literally!

The house in Fairfield has gone viral for installing a Christmas tree that from the outside appears to be smashing through the roof.

But fear not - the homeowner won't be paying thousands of dollars in home repairs for this holiday display. It's simply an optical illusion.

Storyful video shows the captivating display.

There's a truncated Christmas tree indoors, and the top of another that's resting on the roof, creating the illusion of a single 20-foot tree bursting through the roof.

The interior designer who masterminded the display said the installation took two days.

