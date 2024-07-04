Citi Bike e-bike rides set to get more expensive in second price hike so far this year

The price increase will go into effect beginning July 10.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another price hike is coming for New York City residents who use Citi Bike e-bikes.

It's the second price hike already in 2024.

E-bike fees for those with an annual Citi Bike or Lyft Pink All Access membership will increase to $0.24 per minute from the current $0.20.

Non-members will see fees raised to $0.36 per minute from $0.30.

Lyft, which runs the bikeshare program, cites battery swapping, insurance costs and vehicle expenses costing more than the company anticipated when the rates were set in December.

Citi Bike acknowledged the price changes only affect rides in New York City.

E-bike prices for rides in New Jersey are not changing at this time.

