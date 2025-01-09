NYPD questioning cousin of man found fatally stabbed in the neck inside Bronx apartment

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly stabbing of a man inside his home in the Bronx.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday inside an apartment building on Selwyn Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. Police later recovered a knife at the scene.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they are questioning the victim's cousin in connection to the stabbing.

