Suspect charged in deadly shooting at intersection in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Passaic County have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in Clifton.

67-year-old Angel Pacheco, of Clifton, is charged with first degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 51-year-old Robert Rogers, of Elmwood Park.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeview and Merselis avenues.

Investigators say one of the men got out of his vehicle and walked up to the other's pickup truck, which was stopped at a red light.

The two started arguing and, police say, Pacheco pulled out a gun and shot Rogers in the chest.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and arrested Pacheco.

Rogers was rushed to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word from investigators on what led to the altercation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

