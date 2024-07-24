55-year-old driver killed in Clifton truck explosion identified

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver who was killed in a truck explosion on the highway in Clifton has been identified.

Police announced Wednesday that Luis Santiago, 55, from Linden, New Jersey, was killed in the crash.

The crash between the truck and a New Jersey Transit bus happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 3 on Monday around 9 a.m.

Officials say the Brenntag truck, which was loaded with flammable and corrosive, non-toxic materials, clipped the bus that was carrying 29 passengers.

Parts of the tractor-trailer went careening into the air as flames spilled onto the road and spread into neighboring back yards.

At one point, all lanes on the roadway were shut down as fire crews worked to douse the flames.

No further injuries were reported.

The cause of the vehicle crash is not yet known and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

