Up Close 6/23/24: Biden announces protections for immigrant spouses and children of US citizens

In this episode of Up Close, we discuss President Joe Biden's latest executive order to protect undocumented spouses and children of U.S. citizens.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden recently signed his latest executive order to protect undocumented spouses of American citizens.

With about 200,000 migrants now in New York City, immigration is a hot issue in the 2024 race for president.

So, what should the policy be for people trying to come to the U.S. without proper papers? How do you secure the border?

Bill Ritter sits down with New York House Representative Adriano Espaillat to discuss.

Plus, one of the benefits to congestion pricing was supposed to be improved emergency response times. But it turns out the problem is actually worse outside of the proposed tolling area.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has more on the 7 On Your Side Investigation.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

