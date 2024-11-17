Up Close 11/17/24: Congressman Lawler, Torres weigh in on Trump's win, what it means for parties

Up Close speaks with House Representatives Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres about Donald Trump's presidential victory, and what it means for Republicans and Democrats.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The victory of Donald Trump in this year's presidential election may be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, political comeback in U.S. history.

After the January 6 insurrection, and after all the criminal cases against him, including guilty verdicts involving felonies, Trump won big.

Feeling emboldened by his victory, the president elect has made some controversial cabinet choices, including nominating former Congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

In this edition of Up Close, we talk to New York Congressman Mike Lawler, a Republican who held on to his seat, about what Trump's reelection means.

Democratic New York Congressman Ritchie Torres also joins the show to talk about the progressive agenda and what Democrats will do going forward.

