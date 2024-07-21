Up Close 7/21/24: Breaking down the RNC and what's next for Biden; FDNY chief on why she's leaving

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, we discuss the race for the White House and where Donald Trump and President Joe Biden stand, and sit down with FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in her first television interview since announcing she's stepping down.

Former President Trump accepted his party's nomination for another run at the White House.

Trump said he rewrote the speech after the assassination attempt. So, what did we learn from his speech?

Mike Marza spoke to Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who gave her take on Trump at the Republican National Convention.

For the Democratic perspective, Up Close also spoke to Congressman Dan Goldman of New York.

And in her first television interview after announcing she is stepping down as the New York City's first woman fire commissioner, Laura Kavanagh opens up to Bill Ritter about the obvious question: "why are you leaving?"

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

