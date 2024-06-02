Up Close: Assessing the political implications of Donald Trump's guilty verdict

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the fallout of former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict with two veteran politicians.

It was an historic day on Thursday at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Trump stood in court as a jury of his peers convicted him of all 34 felony counts in the New York hush money criminal trial.

He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels through Michael Cohen -- all that so voters wouldn't be swayed by allegations he had an affair with Daniels.

Trump blasted the verdict and the judge who will sentence him, making it clear he intends to keep running for president.

We get reaction from two veteran politicians: former Republican Congressman from Long Island Lee Zeldin, and Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents parts of Nassau County on Long Island and parts of Queens.

