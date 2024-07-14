Up Close Special Report: Reaction to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we take a closer look at the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Americans on Saturday night witnessed an incredible attack on American democracy. A bullet piercing Trump's ear, leaving him bleeding and a nation stunned.

This morning, we get reaction from several people, including New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

We also talk to former FBI official Richard Frankel and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf on how this could happen.

Also on our program, we remember and celebrate the life and legacy of America's sex therapist, Ruth Westheimer, better known to generations as Dr. Ruth.

An orphan of the Holocaust, Dr. Ruth shot to fame in her 50s for her direct, frank and honest talk about sex. Bill Ritter has more on her remarkable journey.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

