Up Close 1/12/25: How to bring the country together as Trump prepares for 2nd presidential term

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we cover several political issues, including a discussion about how to bring this country together, and stop the vitriol and division that is still infecting the U.S.

Perhaps, that discussion should include the catastrophe in Los Angeles this week, and the instantaneous fire explosions in the nation's second largest city, the loss of lives and so many homes leveled.

With that as prelude, New York Congressman Tom Suozzi from Long Island, joins us as our first guest.

Suozzi, who is on a campaign of sorts, says his fellow Democrats should work with President-elect Donald Trump once he takes office, and work on crucial issues they can compromise on. He also addresses the devastating fires in Southern California.

Also joining our show is George Helmy, who late last year, became a U.S. senator from New Jersey.

He was appointed to replace, for a little more than three months, the seat once held by disgraced Senator Bob Menendez, who was convicted of federal felonies.

Helmy is an Egyptian American who worked in the past as a senate aide before, and who also held jobs in the administration of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Helmy offers an interesting perspective on the Senate and the U.S. government.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

