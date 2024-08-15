Columbia President Shafik steps down months after campus demonstrations, interim president named

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Columbia University's president is stepping down months after demonstrations plagued the school's Morningside Heights campus during the end of the spring semester.

President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation Wednesday in a letter addressed to the Columbia community.

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that-working together-we have made progress in a number of important areas," Shafik said in the letter.

The decision comes after Shafik faced major criticism over the school's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, including the administration asking the NYPD to come in and clear protesters, resulting in more than 100 arrests back in May.

In her statement, she acknowledged that the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision.

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins," she said.

Shafik was named president of the university last year and was the first woman to take on the role, and she was one of several women newly appointed to take the reins at Ivy League institutions.

Shafik said in her letter that she will return to the United Kingdom to lead an effort by the foreign secretary's office reviewing the government's approach to international development and how to improve capability.

"I am very pleased and appreciative that this will afford me the opportunity to return to work on fighting global poverty and promoting sustainable development, areas of lifelong interest to me," she said. "It also enables me to return to the House of Lords to reengage with the important legislative agenda put forth by the new UK government."

As for who will replace Shafik, the university announced that Katrina Armstrong will take over as the interim president.

She also leads Columbia's health and biomedical sciences campus, serving since 2022 as Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She is Executive Vice President for Health and Biomedical Sciences for Columbia University and the Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor of the University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

