Community helps Brooklyn Music School exceed $100K fundraising goal to stay open

The school surpassed its goal of one-hundred-thousand-dollars from the community-driven fundraiser.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Thanks to a big helping hand from the community, Brooklyn Music School surpassed its goal of $100,000 to be able to stay open the rest of the summer.

The school in Fort Greene was facing a financial crisis and had been in danger of closing next month.

A benefit concert Wednesday night featured musicians from bands like The Roots and Living Color, along with several others.

A separate online fundraiser raised nearly $85,000.

And late Friday afternoon, NewYork-Presbyterian joined in and provided a $250,000 emergency grant.

The school said without the donations, it would have been forced to cancel its summer program due to government budget cuts.

They say the camp will go forward and it will be the best one ever after staff and parents are so newly energized from the outpouring of support.

The school says they are not out of the woods yet, but for now, they are happy for students and the community to continue this summer.

