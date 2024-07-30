NYC Comptroller Brad Lander announces run against incumbent Eric Adams for mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander announced he is running for mayor against Eric Adams, the latest Democrat to challenge the incumbent in a 2025 primary.

The 55-year-old Lander, a frequent critic of the mayor, posted a video Tuesday morning questioning "leadership that delivers so little for so few."

"We can replace a leader when they fail the basic tests of the job," Lander said, calling for better transportation, more housing, fair wages, the high costs of child care, and budget cuts to libraries.

Lander joins an increasing field of challengers for next June's primary, which includes former city comptroller Scott Stringer, who held that job before Lander, and State Senator Zellnor Myrie from Brooklyn. All three are left-leaning, taking the progressive lane in a primary against a more moderate incumbent.

The mayor already has an overtly adversarial relationship with Lander, at one point calling him, "The loudest person in New York City," and mocking his nasally voice while wondering out loud why Lander had not gone to Washington to ask for more money for the city at the height of the asylum seeker crisis.

The announcement also kicks off a competition for Lander's now-open comptroller seat. State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar of Queens, a close mayoral ally, is already exploring running for the office.

ALSO READ: Tips to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips and tricks to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.