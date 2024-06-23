Con Edison, utility workers reach tentative deal averting strike

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After extensive negotiations, UWUA Local 1-2 has tentatively agreed to the terms of a new 4-year collective bargaining agreement with Con Edison, averting a strike.

The tentative deal was reached early Sunday morning and announced by the union on its social media pages.

"This agreement reflects the hard work and dedication of both parties to reach an agreement that benefits all. Moreover, this agreement would not be possible without the unwavering support of the rank and file," the union said in a statement.

Their current contract expired at midnight.

The new deal includes higher wages for utility workers, an enhanced medical plan with minimal increases and faster wage increases.

The talks were held at a hotel in White Plains.

It's a relief for the millions of New Yorkers who could have been impacted. Union rep Micheal Peña said avoiding the strike was crucial during this heat wave.

The tentative deal now goes before the utility workers for a vote to ratify the agreement. That should happen in the coming days.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.