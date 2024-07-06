2 teens critical after pulled from water off Coney Island; man still missing

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers are in extremely critical condition after being pulled from the water at Coney Island Beach.

Officers responded to Stillwell Avenue and the boardwalk just after 8 p.m. Friday. Officers were frantically running up and down the shoreline with flashlights.

Witnesses say it app happened when it started raining and everyone on the beach ran for cover by the restrooms.

The two teens decided to go back into the ocean. According to witnesses, a man tried to stop them -- but he couldn't swim either. It is unclear if the two teens knew the man.

Beachgoers watched helplessly -- no one wanted to go in because of how rough the waters were.

Around 9:30 p.m., first responders pulled the 17 and 18-year-olds out of the water and rushed them to the hospital.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old girls were taken to the hospital.

The search is still ongoing for the 24-year-old man.

