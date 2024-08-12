2 men arrested in knifepoint rape of woman near Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two homeless men were arrested in the rape of woman at knifepoint near the Coney Island boardwalk on Sunday night.

The men forced the woman to the ground by holding a knife to her throat at Surf Avenue and West 16 Street around 9 p.m.

The victim was with her boyfriend, who walked away from her to get coffee. When he returned, he found her being attacked.

One man raped the woman and the second fought off a 34-year-old man who attempted to intervene.

The 46-year-old woman was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

David Davon-Bonilla, 24, is from Nicaragua. He is charged with rape, assault, sexual abuse, menacing and criminal possession of weapon.

Leovando Moreno, 37, is from Mexico and was charged with assault and criminal possession of weapon. He is undergoing a psychological evaluation at the hospital.

The 34-year-old man who tried to help was not hurt.

