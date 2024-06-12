Gov. Kathy Hochul's move to halt congestion pricing could face legal challenge from city comptroller

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The fight over the future of congestion pricing is far from over.

City Comptroller Brad Lander is expected to speak up about his support for the controversial plan on Wednesday.

Reaction continues today over New York Governor Kathy Hochul's move to pause the tolling program.

Lander formed a coalition of about 75 groups in favor of the new tolls.

The pro-congestion pricing groups, who agree with drivers getting charged $15.00 to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan, have been meeting to determine their next steps.

One possibility is filing a series of lawsuits against pausing the plan and challenging it as illegal.

According to the New York Times, the groups believe the governor may have violated a 2019 statute that the state legislature passed and then-Governor Andrew Cuomo signed.

The statue says the MTA "shall" implement the congestion pricing plan.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams agreed with the governor's decision.

"Listen, I'm with the governor. I'm not a fair-weather friend. I am a friend. She has been a friend during this administration as we have been through some very tough times. And I'm here with the governor. We're going to work through this together," Adams during in a press conference.

During the Wednesday evening, commute a rally in front of Governor Hochul's office in Manhattan has been organized by the group "Transportation Alternatives."

