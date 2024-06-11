NYC Mayor Adams wants lawmakers, governor to replace lost congestion pricing funding

CeFaan Kim is live at City Hall with more on Mayor Eric Adams' response to the postponement of congestion pricing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the wake of New York City's congestion pricing pause, Mayor Eric Adams made it clear on Tuesday that it was Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to delay the controversial tolls indefinitely and says he's trusting her and state lawmakers to come up with a solution to fund needed mass transit upgrades.

Now that congestion pricing is on indefinite pause, the question everyone has is: will the governor bring it back?

She says when the city's economy is back on firm footing, but the Mayor Adams has been saying for years that the city's economy is roaring again.

"The beauty of numbers is no one can argue the success of what we have done," Adams said.

Adams on Tuesday found himself unexpectedly at odds with Gov. Hochul when it comes to congestion pricing. He's got her back on her decision to hit the pause button.

"I'm with the governor. I'm not a fair-weather friend. I am a friend," he said.

But maybe not so much when it comes to her rationale. When pumping the brakes on the plan, the governor cited a city economy that hasn't fully recovered from the pandemic.

"We've been monitoring a lot of information, a lot of data points about the economic recovery," said Hochul on Monday. "Starting in December for example, we thought that this year inflation was going to be lower. That more people would be back on the subways. That we'd have more buildings than have individuals in them."

But the mayor has said it over and over again: the city is back.

"The city is humming. Humming," he said.

Elected officials aren't the only ones with split opinions on the city's post-pandemic economy.

The Partnership for New York City, which represents business leaders, says the toll revenues would amount to only $1 billion a year, which is far less than the $20 billion-plus cost of lost productivity, overtime and fuel expenses - the result of excess traffic congestion.

The Broadway Association disagrees.

"Congestion pricing would not only negatively impact the recovery of New York's tourism industry, but also the hundreds of hospitality workers driving through Manhattan every day and night," a spokesperson said.

As for when the governor gave the mayor a heads up, the mayor says that she called him about two weeks prior to "share her thoughts," and then once she made her final decision, he says they spoke again that evening.

