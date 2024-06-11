MTA CEO Janno Lieber says agency must shrink subway improvements after congestion pricing pause

NEW YORK (WABC) -- MTA CEO Janno Lieber is speaking for the first time since Governor Kathy Hochul slammed the brakes on congestion pricing.

The governor's decision left several questions about how the MTA will fund the improvements it so badly needs.

Now, Lieber's focus is keeping the system running without the expected $1 billion in annual revenue congestion pricing promised.

Governor Hochul, who supported the congestion pricing plan for years, announced she was pausing it last Wednesday--blindsiding Lieber and many others.

The plan would have charged a $15.00 fee to all cars that drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The funding from congestion pricing would have gone to making necessary repairs and upgrades to the city's aging infrastructure.

While the governor promises to fill that financial hole, her announcement forced Lieber and the MTA to cancel some spending and prioritize the rest.

"It's not in my nature to walk or to quit. People did a lot of hard work in hard times and I couldn't possibly justify walking away because of a single set back -- even one of this magnitude," Lieber said in a press conference.

The MTA CEO has not given up on congestion pricing.

He says the MTA will continue to defend lawsuits to kill the plan.

