Congestion pricing halt prompts fallout, rally planned by TWU

NEW YORK -- Reaction continues today after Governor Kathy Hochul made the stunning decision to delay congestion pricing.

The program will no longer start on June 30th and has in fact been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement comes as the gantrys that would read license plates and toll drivers remain standing.

Hochul made the announcement just before 10am on Thursday and since then, there has been a ripple effect of reaction from both supporters of congestion pricing and the opposition.

The plan has been in the works over the last five years.

Drivers would get tolled $15 on streets and avenues below 60th.

The MTA projected that the program would generate $1 billion in revenue, which would go towards funding transportation repairs and upgrades.

Now, the plan is at a red light and the reactions are continuing.

The president of the transit workers union saying he warned the MTA it was not ready to impose congestion pricing.

"It was a betrayl of blue collar New York. This had to be accompanied by new service. It couldn't just be accompanied by the slap of a toll and no added benefit for working people beyond what they already have," John Samuelsen, President, TWU International, told Eyewitness News.

Local union members will be rallying today at their headquarters in Brooklyn.

They will be calling on MTA CEO Janno Lieber to make necessary improvements to the transit system.

