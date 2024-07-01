Transit advocates rally outside Hochul's office to demand end to congestion pricing pause

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Transit activists rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul's office in Manhattan to demand an end to the congestion pricing pause.

The demonstration on Monday came on what would have been the first workday of congestion pricing.

Hochul paused the plan, saying the $15 toll would create "another obstacle to our economic recovery."

But activists say revenue from the toll is needed to improve MTA bus and subway service and they believe fewer cars will make the streets safer.

"We continue to see hundreds of thousands of cars clogging up our street and making it hard for emergency vehicles to get through, continuing to increase the air pollution and asthma rates through our city and putting families at risk of crashes," said Elizabeth Adams with Transportation Alternatives.

Data shows the number of miles traveled by cars and trucks in the city is at a record high -- up 16% from 2014.

More than 900,000 vehicles pass through the Central Business District every day.

