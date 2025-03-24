MTA touts success of congestion pricing as deadline looms on White House threat to shut it down

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The clock is ticking on New York City's congestion pricing program, which the Trump administration says must end April 20, but the MTA is touting the toll's success saying it has exceeded revenue expectations.

"February revenue was $51.9 million, that's $3.3 million higher than what we saw in January," said MTA Co-Chief Financial Officer Jai Patel. "The revenue breakdown is 66% is from passenger vehicles, 24% is from taxis and for hire vehicles, 9% from trucks and 1% from buses and motorcycles."

Some of those paying the congestion pricing toll say the agency's gain is their loss, if you have to drive into Manhattan below 60th Street and pay the toll.

"The idea of going to the city and spend that much besides parking, is kind of too much," said one motorist.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in New Jersey this weekend examining the sink holes on Route 80. He has been in a battle of words with New York Governor Kathy Hochul over congestion pricing.

"So congestion pricing, we don't have a problem with doing it in a smart way but mandating that people actually don't have a free pathway in... that's never been done, and we're opposed to that," Duffy said.

The MTA is now projecting that it will meet its financial goal of raising $500 million through the congestion pricing toll.

Visitors to the city say they have seen a reduction in traffic overall.

"the one thing that's nice is that is it has cut down on traffic, otherwise, my son who lives back in the area now said it would be a lot more congested for me driving," said motorist Lisa Whitmer.

Lieber is heading to Albany on Tuesday to discuss funding and congestion pricing with state lawmakers.

