New NYC congestion pricing tolling plan up for vote Monday

Anthony Carlo has more on the backlash from Midtown.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The congestion pricing updated tolling plan is up for a vote Monday before the MTA board - and it is expected to pass.

The latest tolling structure calls for a $9 toll for most drivers to enter Midtown - down from the original $15. While supporters say the plan is necessary to keep the MTA funded and lessen Midtown traffic, opponents say it is simply unaffordable.

In Fresh Meadows, Queens on Sunday, there was more opposition to congestion pricing. It came on the eve of a pivotal vote by the MTA board, which is expected to approve Governor Hochul's congestion pricing plan, clearing the way for tolling to begin on January 5th.

Hochul revived the controversial tolling program last week after putting it on hold back in June.

"When I announced the pause, I spoke about working New Yorkers, hard-working New Yorkers, and I said I would fight to put as much money back in their pockets as I possibly could," Hochul said.

Under the proposed tolling structure, it will cost most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street, which is $6 less than the previous plan. Discounts will be offered for low-income commuters, those driving during overnight hours and credits will be granted to those crossing through four Manhattan tunnels.

Supporters say the program will help alleviate some of the gridlock on Manhattan streets and generate desperately-needed funding for the MTA.

"Now we know we have a source so we can actually start to move projects forward," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, "I'm hopeful that New Yorkers will embrace congestion pricing once it's in place."

However, opponents are out in force, many accusing the MTA of forcing drivers to pay for the agency's own inability to manage its finances.

There is also the uncertainty over what happens once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. Might he ultimately use his executive power or influence to bring an end to congestion pricing?

Trump has previously vowed to terminate the program, and just last week said 'it will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back.'

