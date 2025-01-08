Subway ridership jumps slightly amid first week of congestion pricing

Phil Taitt has the latest on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York City enters the third weekday of congestion pricing, local leaders are keeping a close eye on ridership numbers for the subway.

The MTA speculates that more commuters will take mass transit because of the tolls but only time will tell if that's the case.

While New Yorkers adjust to the new tolls, others are trying to find ways to alternate way to commute, which is what the MTA has encouraged people to do.

Like many issues impacting New Yorkers, residents have opinions that support and disprove of the new tolling program.

The MTA says this past Monday said 3.4 million straphangers rode the subways; and there was a 4 percent increase from this Monday exactly a year ago.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he feels it was the correct decision to roll out congestion pricing in New York City.

"The state and the governor must deal with the finances of the MTA. That's their job. I have 99 problems (and) I have to deal with what's in my portfolio," Adams said.

"They need to figure the MTA out. Figure out how it's going to be done correctly, and they need to work that through."

While New Yorkers are encouraged to ride the subway, many say they dont feel safe. Earlier this week, the NYPD said 200 additional officers would be tasked with patrolling trains and platforms.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

