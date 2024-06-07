Extra Time: Congressman Tom Suozzi reflects on 80th anniversary of D-Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- World leaders including President Joe Biden gathered in Normandy, France on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Allied forces invasion eventually led to the liberation of France and helped defeat the Nazis in World War II.

President Biden met with survivors, and paid respects to those who were killed.

Also there on Thursday to remember the heroes of D-Day, was Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Bill Ritter caught up with Suozzi as he was leaving France.

Suozzi reflected on the 80th anniversary ceremony, and said he was "incredibly moved."

"I'm so reinforced when I see those crosses, when I see those veterans, when I see the cliffs that people had to climb up in Normandy and I think about the torture and the sacrifice that they went through for us. We've got to do better."

You can watch the Bill's full interview with the congressman in the media player above.

