Contractor arrested for posting unauthorized tour of subway tunnel, impersonating MTA worker

An MTA contractor was arrested after giving an unauthorized tour of a subway tunnel.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA contractor was arrested after giving social media followers an unauthorized tour of a Lower East Side subway station last month.

62-year-old Israel Santiago posted a TikTok video of himself inside the abandoned tunnel at the Bowery station.

Dressed as an NYC Transit worker, Santiago went live with his "dangerous adventures" at around 8:15 a.m. on July 29.

A TikTok viewer alerted the MTA last week, sparking an investigation.

Santiago was spotted Wednesday using an emergency exit at the Atlantic Ave - Barclays Center station in Downtown Brooklyn, where he was not authorized.

He was dressed like an MTA employee, complete with an MTA hat, vest, shirt and keys he was not authorized to have, at the time of this arrest.

He also had a MetroCard issued only to MTA employees.

He was charged with criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, criminal possession of stolen property, forgery, criminal possession of forged instrument and possession of burglary tools

Santiago is an MTA contractor employed to work in the subway system, but not authorized to have access to the Bowery Station tunnel or the areas of Barclays Center where he was caught.

Statement from MTA Spokesperson Lucas Bejarano:

"Impersonating a transit worker and wearing the uniform without proper authorization and training, while entering restricted areas, is a serious crime that can put real subway employees, the public, and emergency responders at risk when something goes wrong. This is not a reality show and we're grateful to the NYPD for excellent investigative work that gave this wannabe a more fitting costume - handcuffs."

