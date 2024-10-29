Saturday after Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m. for "Countdown to the Starting Line" with David Novarro and Sandra Bookman.

Countdown to the Starting Line: A preview of the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us on Saturday, November 2nd for a half-hour special, "Countdown to the Starting Line," hosted by Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro and Sandra Bookman.

The special will air following Eyewitness News ar 11:00 p.m. David and Sandra have pre-race highlights and a preview of the excitement leading up to this NYC event where thousands of runners from all over the world converge on the Big Apple. It's been called "New York's biggest block party."

Joining David and Sandra will be Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell with a look at the iconic 5-borough course. Sports anchor Ryan Field has reports on which top runners to look for, and sports anchor Sam Ryan will have an update on the exciting Wheelchair Division this year.

The program features the touching story of a woman who went from being homeless and addicted to running the marathon PLUS running three successful bakeries in New York City. Her commitment to baking - and running - helped her turn her life around.

Also highlighted is the daughter of the only New York native to ever win the marathon. She's running the marathon this year for "Project Purple" to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. She's inspired by her aunt, who is currently battling the disease.

Viewers will hear from Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee about why she's running the race this year on the Team for Climate, a brand-new effort from the New York Road Runners to help the environment. New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer is interviewed about this historic step for the TCS New York City Marathon.

Plus, we check in on the excitement of bib pickup - and the inspiring stories behind the everyday runners about to hit the course.

It's an exclusive look at what you need to know before runners take their marks at the TCS New York City Marathon!

Watch Saturday, November 2, 2024 late night after Eyewitness News

The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 540 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States.

ABC 7 / WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning TCS New York City Marathon broadcast since 2013.

New this year: a live two-hour show from the finish line will air nationally on ABC Network, covering celebrities and thousands of everyday runners crossing the finish line.

Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with pre-race coverage, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. on November 3.

Live coverage of Sunday's marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

Discover more coverage of the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon here.

