CUNY schools adding extra security after litany of protests last semester

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- CUNY schools in the city said students should expect to see heightened security as classes start up again.

CUNY officials say several campuses have hired additional public safety personnel and private officers following the wave of pro-Palestinian protests last semester.

Several of the schools also acknowledged they will be conducting surveys asking students to share their experiences and thoughts on discrimination.

The results of the surveys will allow them to better combat hate on campus and track its progress.

The beefing up of security also comes just days after Gov. Kathy Hochul met with over 200 college and university campuses to reinforce the importance of emergency plans as students return to campus for the fall semester.

"Public safety is my top priority, and as classes resume, it is essential that all students feel safe and are free from harm," Hochul said. "Last spring, I directed college campuses to review and update their emergency response plans, and as tensions may be high as we start the academic year."

