Dan Krauth, WABC team receives proclamation for coverage of squatter crisis

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 2:07AM
The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, Eyewitness News Reporter Dan Krauth and the WABC Team received a proclamation from the New York State Assembly for coverage of the squatter crisis that led to a change in state law.

Assemblymember Jake Blumencranz was one of a handful of bi-partisan lawmakers who pushed for change after our series of investigations.

