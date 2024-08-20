Dan Krauth, WABC team receives proclamation for coverage of squatter crisis

The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, Eyewitness News Reporter Dan Krauth and the WABC Team received a proclamation from the New York State Assembly for coverage of the squatter crisis that led to a change in state law.

Assemblymember Jake Blumencranz was one of a handful of bi-partisan lawmakers who pushed for change after our series of investigations.

The reports led to a change in the law that makes it clear that squatters do not include tenants - which makes it easier for police to remove strangers for trespassing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.