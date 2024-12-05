Jury continues deliberating fate of Daniel Penny in subway chokehold death trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Manhattan jury began their third day deliberating the fate of Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

The jury began their morning by hearing more testimony read back from the cross-examination of the city medical examiner who concluded Penny's chokehold killed Neely.

During an intense cross examination, Dr. Cynthia Harris pushed back against the defense suggestion that the public sentiment surrounding the trial influenced her conclusion that "there are no alternative reasonable explanations" for Neely's death other than Penny's chokehold.

"No toxicological result imaginable was going to change my opinion," she testified.

In a separate development, Neely's father filed a civil lawsuit against Penny on Wednesday for negligent contact, assault and battery that led to Neely's death.

"The aforesaid incident, injuries, and death were caused by reason of defendant Daniel Penny's negligence," the lawsuit alleged.

Neely's father, Andre Zachery requested damages "in such sum as a jury may find reasonable, fair, and just."

Zachery is present in court Thursday morning, seated alone in the courtroom gallery a few rows back from the jury box.

