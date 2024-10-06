Dead whale washes ashore in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A dead whale has washed ashore in Queens.

The dead whale was first spotted Thursday floating in Raritan Bay.

The water carried the Minke whale to Fort Tilden.

A second Minke Whale washed ashore in the area on Friday.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey is working to figure out what happened to both whales.

