Dead whale washes ashore in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A dead whale has washed ashore in Queens.
The dead whale was first spotted Thursday floating in Raritan Bay.
The water carried the Minke whale to Fort Tilden.
A second Minke Whale washed ashore in the area on Friday.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey is working to figure out what happened to both whales.
