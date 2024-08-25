Disney hosts school supply giveaway in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The clock is ticking down to the first day of school - and the Disney VoluntEARS helped one organization get kids ready for the big day.

Hudson Guild hosted the back-to-school bash on Saturday at its main campus on West 26th Street in Chelsea.

The VoluntEARS gave away supplies gathered by Disney employees, including right here at Channel 7.

There were book bags, notebooks, and a variety of writing tools. All of the items came in countless colors to make sure the kids were happy with the takeaways. There were also activities just for fun, including a bounce house and face painting.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

