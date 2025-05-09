New video shows interaction between DoorDash driver and Chester highway superintendent who shot him

Marcus Solis spoke to the town supervisor about the incident.

Marcus Solis spoke to the town supervisor about the incident.

Marcus Solis spoke to the town supervisor about the incident.

Marcus Solis spoke to the town supervisor about the incident.

CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- New video shows the interaction in Orange County, between a DoorDash driver and Chester's highway supervisor, who is facing charges after shooting the 24-year-old man in the back.

"The video is definitely disturbing to watch," said Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge.

Holdridge reacted to the alleged action taken last week by another elected official: Highway Superintendent John Reilly, who is accused of shooting a DoorDash delivery driver who was lost and asking for help.

Holdridge initially issued a fairly neutral statement, but that opinion changed after seeing the doorbell video of the shooting that law enforcement is reviewing.

"I can't imagine what was going through minds in that scenario," Holdridge said. "It's really just shock and disbelief."

A man believed to be Reilly fires a warning shot, then aims at a car down the driveway, yelling "go." There are two additional shots, including one that went through the victim's Toyota Corolla.

It matches the sequence of events the 24-year-old told his family.

"Grabbing his firearm, and... yeah he just started shooting at him and he thought his life was over," said a relative of the victim.

Reilly is back home after posting bail. An Orange County grand jury is now deciding whether to indict the highway superintendent.

Off camera Thursday, relatives of the victim say they are outraged by the video and want justice. The victim remains hospitalized and will need a to undergo a second surgery.

"It's unfortunate that he was lost and his phone apparently was on 1% or something," Holdridge said. "I feel terrible for him. I hope that he makes a full and healthy recovery."

The family says they want Reilly removed from his post as highway superintendent - something that can only happen through resignation.

So far, there's no indication that Reilly intends to step down from his elected post.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.