Driver killed after New Jersey Transit train strikes car on tracks

The driver of a car was killed in a fatal collision with an NJ transit train in Lincoln Park.

Car hit by NJ Transit train in Lincoln Park, NJ; driver of car killed

Car hit by NJ Transit train in Lincoln Park, NJ; driver of car killed The driver of a car was killed in a fatal collision with an NJ transit train in Lincoln Park.

Car hit by NJ Transit train in Lincoln Park, NJ; driver of car killed The driver of a car was killed in a fatal collision with an NJ transit train in Lincoln Park.

Car hit by NJ Transit train in Lincoln Park, NJ; driver of car killed The driver of a car was killed in a fatal collision with an NJ transit train in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver of a car was killed after it was struck by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday morning.

Montclair-Boonton Line train 1074 struck the vehicle at the Ryerson Road crossing just before 9:30 a.m.

The adult male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 40 customers and crew onboard.

Those customers were taken by a bus to their final destination.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.