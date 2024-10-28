Driver killed after New Jersey Transit train strikes car on tracks

LINCOLN PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver of a car was killed after it was struck by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday morning.
Montclair-Boonton Line train 1074 struck the vehicle at the Ryerson Road crossing just before 9:30 a.m.
The adult male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no injuries reported to the approximately 40 customers and crew onboard.
Those customers were taken by a bus to their final destination.
