Officials investigate reports of Drones flying over Morris County, New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY, New jersey (WABC) -- Investigators in Morris County, New Jersey are checking out reports of drones seen flying around at night on Monday.

Law enforcement members on patrol confirmed observing drone activity but added there was no known threat to public safety.

Officials in Morris County are working with federal and state partners to monitor and investigate the drone activity.

They also advised people about rumors spreading on social media

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," officials wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about the drones is encouraged to contact their local police department directly, but do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

