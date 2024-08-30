Brooklyn house explosion injures 4 people, cause under investigation

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four relatives are recovering Friday morning after their house exploded in Brooklyn.

The explosion happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on East 37th Street in East Flatbush.

While there was no fire, it left the home in shambles. The windows were blown out, shingles tattered, and the sidewalk and street were blanketed with glass.

The big boom started in the basement of the home, according to officials.

When first responders arrived, two victims were on the street and another two were on the top floor.

"I didn't want to go in the house. I didn't know what was happening," said neighbor Milredy Joseph. "The victims that did come out, I wanted them to get away from the house because we didn't know if there would be any secondary explosions or if something else would have transpired."

A 63-year-old man suffered serious burns to his legs, arms, and face. Two senior citizens have minor burns along with a 47-year-old woman.

"As a precaution, we've evacuated the occupancies to the left and to the right. We will also shut all the utilities down the street," said Tom Currao, Tour Commander, FDNY. "Quite a powerful explosion, ripped right through the dwelling. Caused significant damage to the back of the dwelling."

The Department of Buildings is investigating the stability of the structure. Three other homes nearby also appeared to have some damage.

It is unclear if the basement was being used as a separate dwelling.

The FDNY says they are working with the NYPD, medical services, National Grid, Con Edison, and the Department of Buildings.

