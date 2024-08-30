4 people injured after explosion in basement of Brooklyn home, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least four people were injured in an explosion that occurred in the basement of a house in Brooklyn on Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a house explosion at 790 E. 37th St. in East Flatbush.

They say the windows of the residence were blown out from the explosion.

Four people were injured and taken to Staten Island University Medical Center. One person suffered severe burns.

The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

There's no word yet on what caused the explosion.

The Department of Buildings and National Grid are on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

