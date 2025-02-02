3 people hurt, including firefighter, after flames rip through building in East Harlem

Firefighters battled the flames at a building in East Harlem on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the flames at a building in East Harlem on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the flames at a building in East Harlem on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the flames at a building in East Harlem on Sunday morning.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people, including a firefighter, are injured after flames broke out at an apartment building in Upper Manhattan.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Sunday on the sixth floor of a building on 117th Street and Second Avenue.

Video show firefighters on the scene as flames engulfed and smoke billowed from a window. Officials say the fire was put under control about an hour later.

First responders transported two people with minor injuries to Metropolitan Hospital. One firefighter who was also hurt while battling the flames was taken to another hospital for treatment.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine what caused the fire.

Marcus Solis has new details on the townhouse fire in Flushing, Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.