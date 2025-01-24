Firefighters encounter frozen hydrant, e-bikes while battling Queens fire, 3 people hurt

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene of the fire in Flushing, Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A fire in a Flushing, Queens townhouse injured three people on Friday morning.

The fire broke out on 60th Avenue near 146th Street just after 5:30 a.m.

As they battled the flames, firefighters encountered frozen hydrants, so they were forced to run water lines from neighboring blocks.

Two people were injured in the house by the fire, and one person was injured in a neighboring home. All are expected to survive.

At least six e-bikes were found in the basement. There is no word yet on whether they played a role in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

