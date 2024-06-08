On-duty MTA bus driver stabbed in the neck during dispute with man in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was stabbed after getting into an argument with another man while he was on duty Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. for reports of an incident at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the 60-year-old driver was operating a Route 3 shuttle bus when a man approached him and started a verbal dispute.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the driver in the neck before fleeing the scene.

First responders transported the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The MTA says that no passengers were injured during the incident. There are currently no arrests.

Authorities are trying to figure out who is behind the attack and what led up to the stabbing.

